Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

загрузка...

YouTube Videos for Insurance Agency Marketing & Lead Gen

Insurance agency marketers spend a lot of time discussing insurance SEO (insurance search engine optimization) and Google rankings. However, they often miss an outstanding opportunity available directly with YouTube. Consider these ten compelling YouTube statistics:

The 2nd most visited website in the world with 23 billion visits a month It is the second largest search engine after Google Used by 1.3 billion people globally There are 2 billion monthly active users 5 billion videos are watched every day 1 billion videos a day are watched on mobile devices Male users outnumber female users by a 2 to 1 margin Users average about 40 minutes per day on YouTube Approximately 79% of all internet users own a YouTube account The largest market for YouTube is the US (15%)

Okay, so YouTube is clearly a major player when it comes to traffic and stickiness. But how does that translate into opportunity for businesses in general and insurance agencies and brokers specifically? Videos offer agencies, brokers, TPAs and wholesalers an opportunity to:

Showcase expertise

Create sticky content

Educate your prospects and clients

Engage prospects for 5, 10 or more minutes

Leverage content across multiple channels

Improve website performance

Generate in-profile leads

YouTube videos can pay dividends for years, and as your videos garner increasing views, your videos rise to the top of the rankings. Your insurance agency videos may record thousands of views and continue to attract viewers even though they are five to ten years old! Videos can have a long shelf life if done correctly, assuming the topic remains relevant. Thus, topics should be selected with shelf life in mind, though trending topics can attract more views short-term. Agencies and brokers can create videos on a wide variety of topics, a few general examples are below:

Experience Modification Factors Impact on Rates

Five Hidden Business Risks Which are Not in Standard Policies

Best Practices for Remote Employee Enrollment

5 Creative Ways to Increase Benefits without Increasing Costs

Leveraging Safety Programs to Reduce Insurance Premiums

What type of videos should agency marketers create? There are many styles to choose from, here are some of the primary types of videos insurance marketers can use:

Image Based Video

A-Roll Video

B-Roll Video

Typography Video

2D and 3D Animation

Whiteboard Animation

Recorded Webinars

Voice Over PowerPoint

Talking Head Videos

Videos can range from a minute to an hour or more! Content is king regardless of length, though shorter videos are often recommended.

So, what’s stopping your agency from leveraging this powerful medium and platform? Agencies lacking the time or resources necessary to complete this initiative, can consider outsourcing to an experienced insurance agency and broker marketing agency to supplement their in-house staff.

загрузка...