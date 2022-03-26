Why Insurance Agencies Should Create Insurance Website Resource Libraries

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

загрузка...

Your insurance agency likely has many things of value to offer, and probably wants to share at least some of these things with prospects and clients. If so, your agency should consider creating a compelling Insurance Agency Website Resource Library. Website resource libraries provide a great opportunity for businesses, by providing a cost-effective platform to share information which can attract prospects, and improve client retention.

What is a Website Resource Library?

Think of an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library as a content hub, consisting of documents, templates, resource links, digital tools, FAQs, marketing materials and other important information. The goal of this insurance content hub is to improve information sharing with employees, clients and prospects.

Types of Content Used

There are hundreds of content types that might be offered in an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library, ranging from best practices recommendations to marketing collateral. Let’s review some of the more traditional content types that an insurance agency might offer in their library. These include, but are not limited to:

Best Practices (risk, damage prevention, healthcare compliance, etc.)

Blog Posts

Case Studies

Claims Forms

Educational Articles

FAQs

Important Website Links

Infographics

Insurance Forms

News

Product Brochures

Regulatory Updates

Social Media Profiles (and Groups)

Videos and Recorded Webinars

These are just a few types of the content that can be shared with employees, clients and prospects. A website resource library allows insurance agencies and brokers to decide what content they want shared, and helps them organize how they want to share this content.

Improving Your Content Organization

Resource libraries help agencies better organize all of their content. In some ways, it acts as a forcing function. By creating a central repository, it’s faster and easier for employees to locate and add content, as they know where to go to find the content, while making it easier to add or post. Rather than searching through server folders, or visiting multiple pages across your website (assuming the content they need has even been posted), employees can find everything quickly, in one easy to search digital venue. For client specific content, or content that contains some of your “secret sauce”, you can require a password, for those specific files, or split your library between prospect (for general content) and client accessible content.

Benefits of a Resource Library

Allows the agency to showcase their expertise

Can be used to extend your brand

Easier to find, search and access information

Helps Producers access and share your marketing materials

Improved website stickiness

It can help you grow your opt-in email list

Makes it easy to share information on social media

Motivates agency employees to produce more, quality contentâ€‹

If your agency has not yet created an Insurance Website Resource Library, consider adding this initiative to next year’s marketing plan. Those agencies which lack the internal resources to create this library, can consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.

загрузка...