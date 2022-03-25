Using Insurance Marketing Videos To Improve SEO & Extend Your Agency Reach

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

Videos have great shelf life and offer insurance agencies and brokers an opportunity to provide educational, sticky, and effective content. Videos can range from recorded webinars, to voice over PowerPoint, to professionally composed whiteboard productions with scripted voice over and complimentary background music.

Why add video to your insurance agency website, and why create a branded YouTube channel with videos? One important statistic to consider, is that your insurance prospects are 80% more likely to watch your video than read your content. Another is the impact of video on your insurance search engine optimization efforts. Google gives more weight to webpages that contain videos, and of course, they own YouTube. More video typically equates to better insurance SEO. And when your insurance agency video has a longer view time than other websites in the same search results, you receive an even greater SEO boost from Google. Furthermore, an insurance agency video provides producers with great collateral for their email marketing, a social media marketing efforts.

Professionally branded YouTube channels can be used to create featured videos and specific play lists. For example, you can offer playlists for P&C, Employee Benefits, High Net Worth Clients, and Personal Lines. Each play list should have at least 3 videos, preferably more. These can then be used for web marketing initiatives including email marketing and social media marketing.

Though prospects (and clients and partners) often prefer videos to written content, not all of these website visitors will watch your video in its entirety. Insurance website visitors want to know if the video pertains to them, and if they don’t see its benefit quickly they will leave your video and bounce to another site. To help improve stickiness, make sure you add captions and transcripts. Captions and transcripts will help improve the chance people will watch your entire video and boost your authority with Google. Captions and transcripts help by:

Increasing view time (up to 80%)

Improving deep linking with keywords in video

Improving search results for keywords included in video

Take the time to create insurance videos, and leverage their benefits to the fullest. Including insurance marketing videos on your website and adding them to a branded YouTube channel will help your insurance search engine optimization efforts, increase website traffic and drive more insurance leads into your pipeline.

If you are looking for ways to improve your insurance agency website, produce high quality videos, and optimize your insurance agency SEO, and lack the internal time, tools or skills to do so, you can consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient insurance marketing agency.

