Top Ways to Save on Auto Insurance

When you get a car, you need to have auto insurance. It is important to get coverage that is comprehensive, but also inexpensive. While most people care a great deal about getting a good price when they first set out to get car insurance, they often fail to continue searching thereafter. Not continually looking for good deals can cost you hundreds each year.

Many people are unaware that the cost of your auto insurance can be lowered to help you save, depending on your driving record, your car, and where you are.

Increase Your Deductible

If you insurance the amount you pay for a deductible, it will reduce the cost of insurance fees. Now understand that this move is certainly one way to save on the costs month to month, but if you end up in a car accident, then yes it can end up costing you more to fix the damages.

However, if you have a history of being a safe driver, try it out and set some money aside for an emergency fund to cover unexpected car costs.

Try Carpooling

There are some insurance companies which actually track mileage, so the less you drive, the cheaper your coverage. With these policy types, if you drive less than 7,500 miles you get the lowest rate, and anything up to 13,000 is the medium rate.

Change Plans to What You Need

It is better for you to change plans to what you need, when you need them. Buying a brand new car is going to require different insurance compared to an older car. When you are paying off your car loan you will need collision and comprehensive coverage, but once it is paid off you have many more insurance options at your disposal.

You might end up with more collision insurance than you need. In fact, on older cars it is recommended that you drop collision insurance anyway because comprehensive coverage is comparable inexpensive and will give you all the coverage you need.

Combine Policies

If you have car insurance and renters/homeowners insurance through different companies, you might be able to combine your policy with one company and stack discounts.

Check for Discounts

If you have changed jobs, moved somewhere new, or anything else, keep track of your policy options. You might be able to get a cheaper policy in a new town or with a new job.

Check Your Credit

Your credit score has a small role to play in what your insurance costs are. So pay your bills on time and make sure you work hard to improve your credit score. As you are doing so, continually check to see if you now qualify for lower rates.

Other Discounts

As a student, good grades can earn you discounts. As an adult, see if you can take an adult driver safety program from better discounts. Consider avoiding a red colored car, as these come with higher insurance rates for users compared to other colors.

