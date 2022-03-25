Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

Is this thing on? Have you ever had a toothache so bad, you walked around holding your jaw? The pain you feel is nothing like you’ve ever experienced before. You thought to yourself, I have no dental insurance. HELP!! That cry for help you just let out, no one heard because it was only a thought. You were not actually talking to someone.

You believe you can’t go to the dentist since you don’t have insurance. You don’t think it is not bad enough to go to the ER. How do you make this pain go away and not cause an even bigger pain in your finances?

I was in this situation recently. The difference is that my pain was so bad, for two days my routine looked like this, get up, put a numbing agent on the tooth and try to sleep. When that didn’t work, get up take some aspirin to help make the pain go away and try to sleep for a while. Once the pain came back, wake up and try the numbing agent all over again.

Do you realize a toothache can get so bad that it can become infected? Once infection sets in, your face can begin to swell. Well, that is what happened to me. You can’t let infection get out of hand. YOU MUST do something.

Do you know normally when a toothache happens, the dentist office is not open. My toothache started on a Friday night! When did yours start?

By Sunday, I was a little better that morning. When I was in less discomfort, I remembered I was a member of a discount dental plan.

Surely, this was going to give me some relief.

The benefits I readily liked:

• It was effective as soon as I enrolled

• It was for my entire household not just me

• It included vision benefits which I had not ever had before

• I could also use it when I traveled to different states.

When I first got my discount dental plan, I didn’t know how soon it would be before I used it. I was happy to have something in place for just in case a situation happened.

Do you know usually a toothache is unplanned? Then people find themselves in an emergency situation and spending more money than they would like to.

My discount dental plan literally saved me hundreds of dollars on the extraction of that tooth.

