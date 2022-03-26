Mobile Friendly Insurance Agency Website Checklist

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

With over 50% of website visitors and email recipients viewing information on their mobile devices, and many doing so from their social media platforms, it’s always a good idea to review your insurance agency website to ensure your clients and prospects have a positive website user experience. Here are some key areas to focus on when reviewing your insurance agency website:

Do Not Make a Separate Mobile Version of Your Website

A few years ago, your business might have two websites, a website for desktop users and one for mobile devices. This is a really bad idea today, as it doubles your efforts and can annoy clients, prospects and search engines.

Use Responsive Design Principles

Responsive design uses coding to adjust a website based on the size of the viewport. Methods have advanced quickly and you no longer have to hide content from mobile users. You can show off your content for both desktop and mobile users.

Always Use High-Resolution Images

With mobile devices using high-resolution retina displays, it is critical your website uses the highest resolution images available. It is recommended that mobile images be twice the resolution of desktop images to accommodate for retina displays.

Use Larger Font Sizes

The size of fonts is important when it comes to mobile design. Fonts need to be large enough to read without further zooming. A general rule of thumb is to keep your main font size around 14px.

Button Size Should Also Be Large

Buttons should also be large on mobile devices. You do not want to frustrate a potential customer because they tried to hit the contact button but accidentally hit your privacy policy. In general, 44px by 44px is a good rule of thumb.

Keep it Simple

A simpler layout helps ensure there is less to go wrong when sizing to fit on a mobile device. It will also make it easier for your prospects and clients to find relevant information. Be sure to review each key element on your insurance agency website and asses its value. Is each element placed where it can best be seen by visitors?

Use the Google Mobile Friendly Test

Use Google’s Mobile Friendy Test to ensure your website is mobile compliant, and does not have any issues preventing the site from displaying correctly on mobile devices. Google deems a website as mobile-friendly if their Googlebot detects the following key attributes:

· Links and buttons are easy to use on a mobile device

· The text font is readable without zooming

· Site avoids uncommon mobile software such as Flash

· The content and images automatically size without scrolling

If your agency website needs updating and you lack the internal resources to do so, or your agency is looking to increase inbound traffic and insurance leads, you can consider outsourcing your website initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.

