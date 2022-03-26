Insurance for the Flea Market Vendor

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

Ah, the whiff of spring is in the air! As the mild temperatures of this wonderful season warm us, there aren’t many people that can ignore its beckoning invitation to the great outdoors. For those bent on finding an unlimited source of bargains, flea markets offer the opportunity along with the fresh air and bright sunlight that the winter months have been denying us. For the flea market vendor, springtime is not only the juncture where humankind enjoys Mother Nature’s offering, it is that great time to reap profits from the wares on outside display.

As in any wholesale or retail industry, selling at the flea market involves risk exposure – and believe me there is plenty of it. From general liability to the possibility of products losses and damages – in transit (inland marine) or at the actual property site, the small business that operates in this form of marketplace becomes vulnerable to all types of unwanted perils, including lawsuits.

Naturally, the reality and seriousness of the involves risks also lead the market owners to demand a certificate of insurance from their booth renters, proving there is a basic policy protecting the vendors interests as well as their specific interests.

Now, anyone in the business world is tied up with purchasing goods, transporting them on their trucks or cars, setting up tables, and making enough of a profit to make the venture worthwhile. Understanding flea market business is one thing for the vendor, understanding related coverage is another thing.

This is the primary reason why it is important to speak with an independent agency that is not bound by one company, but many. This serves as a two-fold benefit: it gives the vendor the ability to deal with insurance professionals that have no motive to push one policy over another and the ability to deal with an agency that can search a wide network to find the best policy at a competitively low quote.

Of course, experience, know-how and a reputation that proclaims the agency you want to deal with is honest, forthcoming and capable are other factors that an insurance client needs to focus on when looking for a policy providing establishment.

But there is one additional quality the flea market vendor wants – perhaps without even realizing it. It is an agent or broker who will take the time and effort into educating his or client about the coverage offered. In fact, one of the underlying themes of a genuinely good agency is its desire to produce informed consumers – ones that will become satisfied clients, equipped with the knowledge that they are covered with the form of indemnity that provides tailored protective coverage!

