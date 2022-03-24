Insurance Agents Name Choices – Insurance Specialist, Financial Planner, or Life Advisor?

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в
Are you one of the plain insurance agents? Agents often prefer to upgrade their title as an insurance specialist or financial advisor on their business card. Names like life advisor reflect positive experience and knowledge. Which of these different terms distinguishes you from being just one of the insurance agents? Here are 101 top choices to pick from.
There is a lot more to a name then may realize. Calling yourself an agent or sales agent makes you sound run of the mill. It also projects the sound of a salesman trying to sell you something. Few people enjoy feeling a person is selling them anything, it stinks of pressure. This is why in this list of different terms you will see how high words like specialist, expert, and professional rank. The prospect gets a completely new perspective, just by the title you give yourself! Prospects closely take notice when an agent jointly works with them in reaching a decision on what is the best plan of action. Prospective clients want to feel like they are part of the decision process.
Important internet search tip: to get an accurate count use quote marks around your term, “insurance specialist” will only give you that term in that exact order. Without the quotes you would also get all instances of people searching terms such as specialist insurance, specialist in writing insurance claims, specialist in automobile insurance sales, etc.
To give this article value, in front of each of the insurance agents distinctions is the number of current Google listings. This way you can easily see how often internet views “insurance agent ” look-up terms like specialist, planner, representative, and. advisor. Please remember the Google count figures often change daily.
1. 10,600,000 = financial advisor
2. 6,690,000 = insurance agent
3. 4,280,000 = financial planner
4. 2,120,000 = investment advisor
5. 1,780,000 = insurance agents brokers
6. 1,600,000 = investment adviser
7. 999,000 = insurance guide
8. 735,000 = insurance specialist
9. 638,000 = financial expert
10. 604,000 = financial professional
11. 590,000 = financial specialist
12. 513,000 = life pro
13. 433,000 = insurance professional
14. 431,000 = health insurance agent
15. 322,000 = insurance expert
16. 271,500 = insurance salesman
17. 269,000 = life professional
18. 268,000 = life insurance agent
19. 253,000 = insurance consultant
20. 252,000 = insurance advisor
21. 244,000 = insurance sales representative
22. 219,000 = insurance manager
23. 218,000 = estate advisor
24. 217,000 = insurance executive
25. 189,000 = estate planner
26. 186,000 = independent insurance sale
27. 179,000 = insurance sales agent
28. 155,000 = insurance seller
29. 130,000 = insurance producer
30. 126,000 = investment representative
29. 120,000 = insurance authority
30. 119,000 = insurance representative
31. 112,000 = life agent
32. 107,000 = life insurance specialist
32. 104,000 = life specialist
33. 102,000 = insurance adviser
34. 89,900 = insurance sales manager
35. 86,200 = licensed insurance agent
36. 85,200 = insurance manager
37. 71,000 = health agent
38. 66,600 = insurance pro
39. 65,100 = insurance sales rep
40. 60,000 = insurance designer
41. 59,400 = insurance sales person
42. 55,600 = life consultant
43. 54,500 = group agent
44. 52,200 = ins agent
45. 50,100 = estate adviser
46. 50,000 = insurance pros
47. 46,800 = insurance counselor
48. 43,800 = financial pro
49. 43,400 = insurance salesperson
50. 40,200 = insurance sales specialist
51. 37,700 = life producer
52. 37,000 = insurance sales executive
53. 35,400 = independent insurance brokers
54. 34,700 = long term care professional
55. 34,500 = financial planning advisor
56. 33,900 = medical insurance specialist
57. 31,300 = health insurance professional
58. 29,300 = life insurance expert
59. 29,000 = insurance rep
60. 28,900 = financial planning advisor
61. 27,500 = health insurance specialist
62. 26,000 = health insurance advisor
63. 25,500 = independent insurance professional
64. 24,700 = employee benefits specialist
65. 24,000 = life advisor
66. 22,900 = life insurance advisor
67. 21,800 = life insurance sales specialist
68. 19,900 = life insurance professional
69. 19,300 = insurance producer
70. 19,200 = licensed financial planner
71. 16,200 = health insurance producer
72. 14,900 = insurance sales consultant
73. 14,000 = term life insurance broker
74. 12,800 = long term care specialist
75. 12,700 = annuity specialist
76. 12,500 = estate planning specialist
77. 12,200 = insurance marketer
78. 11,950 = life insurance representative
79. 11,900 = insurance planner
80. 10,600 = insurance sales professional
81. 10,400 = life insurance advisor
82. 10,200 = insurance writer
83. 9,650 = insurance recruiter
84. 9,480 = financial planning advisor
85. 9,030 = estate planning advisor
86. 8,570 = annuity broker
87. 7,520 = insurance general manager
88. 7,070 = insurance trainee
89. 6,800 = long term care insurance specialist
90. 6,670 = term life insurance agent
91. 6,440 = long term care insurance agent
92. 5,870 = licensed life agent
93. 5,300 = financial insurance agent
94. 5,270 = annuity agent
95. 5,080 = ins professional
96. 5,030 = medical insurance professional
97. 5,010 = disability insurance agent
98. 4,990 = employee benefits professional
99. 4,430 = mortgage insurance agent
100. 4,200 = disability insurance specialist
101. 3,900 = long term care agent
For your own sake, never tell prospective clients that you are one of 1,500,000 insurance agents licensed to sell life, health, annuities, and financial policies. The term insurance specialist or insurance professional immediately makes your prospect more confident of your abilities. However, please do not use the overused and abused terms of financial planner or estate planner unless you actually are qualified to be one.
If case, you are interested, here are more titles with over 1,000 Google entry occurrences that did not make the top 101 list. They include group health professional, ins specialist, insurance marketing representative, health insurance adviser, ins representative, term life insurance specialist, mortgage life insurance agent, insurance marketing specialist, disability insurance broker, life ins agent, term life agent, senior market specialist, life investment adviser, MDRT insurance agent, and insurance saleswoman.
Should you want to get more attention on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Ask, here are some tips. On the front of your website entry page, use the title and first line to put a more descriptive term about the services you provide. Rather than announcing “insurance agent for many products”, try this, “medical insurance professional and disability insurance specialist.” Both these titles only have about 5,000 competing entries, which could include 3,500 to 4,000 weak ones each. Now it depends on following the advice given, and internet search engine skills you possess. An internet searcher might now find you in the top 100 listings for each of the terms! On an “insurance agent” search, with well over 6,000,000 listings, it might take a 24/7 week to find you listed toward the end of the heap.