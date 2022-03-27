How to Pick the Right Insurance Policy for Children?

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

When it comes to insurance policies, there are several that one can pick from. There are life insurance policies, retirement policies, investment policies, term policies, among many other categories. Every policy has its features, objectives, benefits to count. One such policy category is the children’s policies.

Everyone wants their kids to have a bright and financially safe future. For this, parents tend to save and work hard for years. As the cost of almost everything is constantly on the rise, it is important to have proper funds to pay college fees and even their marriage cost. This is the reason why one should think of investing in a good child insurance policy.

There are various insurance policies out there, which are designed to help secure the future of the child with timely benefits.

But as there are several policies, finding the right one may be a bit of a hassle. One should always take help from the experts and the people who have insurance knowledge.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Start early

Many tend to make the mistake of waiting for a certain period after their child arrives to plan their future. This can be a mistake as the cost of living and education is rising significantly over time. One should think of investing in an insurance policy as soon as the child arrives to get to arrange for the corpus by the time they turn 18 years old. This will give a longer period and thus will help in managing the premium amount and benefits accordingly.

Age and requirements

The very thing that will decide which term to pick should be based on the child’s age and future requirements. Some plans are meant as marriage plans, while others are term plans and education plans to support expensive tuitions. The buyer must chalk out the exact requirement of the child’s future before picking any policy.

Premium and term

Now, every policy will have a term. This again should be decided by taking into count the age of the child. Every policy does have a maturity age, during which the policy will come to an end. The longer the term, the longer one will have to pay the premium. But having longer-term usually comes with better benefits. Also, one should consider the premium that one can pay at regular intervals for the policy to sustain. Also, the premium payment modes should be decided beforehand.

Waiver benefits

Many plans tend to allow the insurer to add waiver benefits to the policy on an added charge. These premium waiver benefits are quite helpful in case of any mishap that may happen during the term of the policy. As per the waiver, the beneficiary will not have to pay the premium if anything happens to the insurer.

Insurance policies should always be bought based on future requirements, financing affordability, and investment appetite. One should also take into account the risk factors and the inflation factor while picking any insurance policy.

