House Insurance Cost: Summary of Home Insurance Policies, Coverage, Quotes, and Discounts

Homeowners insurance is a type of insurance policy that protects owners against damages and losses caused by perils such a burglary, fire, lawsuits from visitors getting injured, extreme weather, and so forth. Your entire life can change in a minute. What if your house suddenly burns down? Or a once-in-a-lifetime flood or tornado comes through to destroy it? You’ll be protected as long as you are smart with house insurance cost and the policy you choose.

If you already have homeowners insurance, it’s a good idea to review your policy each year with your financial advisor to make sure you still have sufficient coverage to meet your needs. You can always add on to your policy at any time to reflect the changes on your house and property, such as remodeling, renovation, landscape changes, and so forth.

As with any type of insurance, people take the time to shop around and get different quotes from various companies and compare what is included and the prices. When taking house insurance cost into consideration, think about the rebuilding price instead of the current home value. The materials and construction costs of having your house rebuilt will likely cost a lot more than what the current value of the home is.

Home Insurance Cost By Policy Type

Where should you start with the research? Just understand that there are a number of insurance policy types, ranging from an HO-1 to HO-8. Most single-family homeowners find HO-3 to be ideal, as it is fairly comprehensive and provides coverage of most of the “perils” they will face, such as theft, fire, and wind. However, flood and earthquake coverage typically isn’t included, so you might want to add those on if you think you will need them. Even a small creek can become a raging river overnight – don’t underestimate the destruction water is capable of.

Some banks will actually require you to get flood insurance if you live in the “flood zone” in order to qualify for a home loan.

How much DOES house insurance cost? It really depends on factors such as the home value, where you live, the crime rate, size of property, your own credit history, and so forth. People in riskier areas will obviously have to pay more. In broad terms, homeowners can expect to pay between $30 – $40 per month for every $100,000 of home value. There are discounts available for those who take extra precautions, such as getting fire alarms, sprinklers, security cameras, etc.

