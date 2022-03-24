Homeowners Insurance Options – What is Good Neighbor Property Damage?

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

загрузка...

There is a certain type of coverage option that is often included in a standard homeowners insurance policy that many people are not aware of. It is called the good neighbor property damage coverage. For people who have it, and many do, it will provide you terrific protection for damage caused to your neighbors home that you would be considered liable for.

How does it work? Simple. Coverage is provided for damage caused to a neighbors home by you cutting down a tree and having it smash in their fence. Or, coverage is provided if your kids are playing ball in the front yard and a ball goes through a neighbors window. Surprisingly, coverage is provided even if your neighbor can prove that your kids did damage to their home intentionally.

Damage caused to your neighbors house by pets is also covered with this good neighbor property coverage. If your dog chews a hole in their fence or gets into your neighbors home and destroys their carpet or furniture, you are covered.

The amount of coverage provided varies from insurance company to insurance company but most coverage limits are between one thousand dollars and two thousand dollars. The best part about it is there is no deductible that needs to be paid when making a claim. Simply contact your insurance company and explain what happened. Sometimes you will have to come out of pocket to repair the damage, then wait for reimbursement. Other times, the check will be sent out immediately once the damage to your neighbor’s home is assessed.

загрузка...