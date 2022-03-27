Excuses to Not Have Insurance

Подписывайтесь на новости RNT24 в

загрузка...

Have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of individuals who have a car but no car insurance? Do you ever let someone else drive your car? Have you ever wondered while driving if the person next to you has car Insurance? I think about it all the time. The truth is that there’s no real way to ever know who has insurance and who doesn’t have insurance until something drastic happens. I want to talk about some of the myths that I have heard either in person, on the radio driving or in court. Yes, I said court. You would be surprised of the responses someone gives a judge regarding not having car insurance.

One of the top excuses to not have car insurance is the mindset of not getting caught. If you have been in the car with someone without insurance you can normally tell by the way they’re driving. They are constantly looking in the mirrors, slowing down to avoid attention when they see a police car. As a car owner you should know that most states require drivers to have the states minimums for bodily injury and liability coverage to drive legally.

Another excuse is that their car is a piece of junk so no insurance is needed. Well, rather you think your car is junk or not they realize it or not the car gets you from one place to another. So, protecting your car is worth it. After all, working hard to purchase the car should give you the desire to preserve it? Just imagine your life without it. At the same time all vehicles require insurance no matter the condition.

You might hear someone say I have my own medical insurance and that should be enough to protect me if I get hurt. Personal insurance and car insurance are separate entities. If you think about it most people take out the bare amount of coverage on their jobs due to price. Do you realize when you’re in a car accident there are other cost involved? Will your work insurance pay for the ambulance expenses? These expenses can add up if there’s more than one car involved in the collision and it’s your fault. If you know you have the bare amount of coverage go ahead and get a quote for insurance that offers medical. That will give you one less thing to worry about.

I will never get sued is another saying people think is a reason to not have coverage for their cars. We live in a lawsuit happy society. People will sue you over the smallest of things and win because the either know the law or have a great lawyer. I learned from a popular movie that with the legal system that it’s not about what the crime is but rather what you can prove.

I got luck on my side. I can tell you right now that luck has nothing to do with someone wanting to steal, vandalized, or damaged your car. What happens if a storm comes and damages the car? Who pays for it? Can you afford to pay out-of-pocket expenses? Don’t risk the losses.

At the end of the day having a piece of mind is what comes when you’re covered. Great auto car insurance with a quality policy protects you against whatever may happen to you on the road.

загрузка...